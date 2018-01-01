Make your cold emails unique & unforgettable

WELCOMEOW, PRODUCT HUNTERS!
Do you want to improve your reply rate by 33%? Personalized images dramatically increase the reply rate to your outreach emails. lemlist is the first email automation platform to allow you to automatically generate personalized images. Build warmer relationships got that much easier.
Be different. Be more human. Be funny. Generate highly customized memes so you can build better relationships. Allow people to have a positive opinion of you before they meet you. You’re primed to do well. They'll already like you.
A picture is worth a thousands words... Generate automatically personalized images including company logo, company name, employee's name etc... Show the way your solution works in a personalized way so it will resonate within your audience. Building warmer relationships is just one click away.
We've assembled a collection of the best cold sales email templates out there. So, you're never going to struggle to find some inspiration.Sign Up
lemlist has made it simple. Every follow-up email is automated. You don’t even have to think about it. Just choose a date and a time. If you haven't gotten a response, your follow-up email is sent automatically.
The best moment is not always now…
Choose the time and date when you want to send the email - like Tuesday at 8:55 am - and we’ll deliver it so arrives right on time. When your leads start their day, your message will be the first thing they see.
We know that meeting sales targets is a challenge. If you're falling short of your revenue predictions, it can be stressful.
Finding the right leads to close deals with and accurately forecast their revenue is time-consuming.
That's why we track your email campaigns.
Now, you can see how many people have opened your emails, clicked on a link, and have responded to you. You'll be able to use this to know when to send your emails, who to send them to, and how much revenue they'll generate.
Automate and personalize your sales emails so your team can focus on the most promising leads.
Track email replies, opens, and clicks so you’ll never miss a hot lead again.
Automatically build relationships with warm leads and forecast your growth.
Maintain your relationships with existing customers by making sure that they're the first to know about your new offers.
Automatically share valuable offers with existing clients to strengthen relationships and ultimately reduce churn.
Create profitable, long-term relationships with potential partners by following-up on your initial outreach emails.
We connect with your favorite apps
Single User
1 Drip Campaign
5 Templates
Unlimited Tracking
50 Leads per day
1 Personalized ImageStart a trial
Up to 5 Users
Unlimited Drip Campaigns
Unlimited Templates
Unlimited Tracking
250 Leads per day
25 Personalized Images
A/B Testing
3 business days supportStart a trial
Up to 10 Users
Unlimited Drip Campaigns
Unlimited Templates
Unlimited Tracking
500 Leads per day
50 Personalized Images
A/B Testing
1 business day support
Saleforce IntegrationStart a trial