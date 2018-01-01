Make your cold emails unique & unforgettable

We know that meeting sales targets is a challenge. If you're falling short of your revenue predictions, it can be stressful.

Finding the right leads to close deals with and accurately forecast their revenue is time-consuming.

That's why we track your email campaigns.

Now, you can see how many people have opened your emails, clicked on a link, and have responded to you. You'll be able to use this to know when to send your emails, who to send them to, and how much revenue they'll generate.