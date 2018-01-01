WELCOMEOW, PRODUCT HUNTERS!
Make your cold emails unique & unforgettable

The first automated outreach email platform with personalized images.
State of the art personalization

Do you want to improve your reply rate by 33%? Personalized images dramatically increase the reply rate to your outreach emails. lemlist is the first email automation platform to allow you to automatically generate personalized images. Build warmer relationships got that much easier.

Be different. Be more human. Be funny. Generate highly customized memes so you can build better relationships. Allow people to have a positive opinion of you before they meet you. You’re primed to do well. They'll already like you.

A picture is worth a thousands words... Generate automatically personalized images including company logo, company name, employee's name etc... Show the way your solution works in a personalized way so it will resonate within your audience. Building warmer relationships is just one click away.

Use proven relationship building email templates

We've assembled a collection of the best cold sales email templates out there. So, you're never going to struggle to find some inspiration.

Follow-up on time, with no effort

lemlist has made it simple. Every follow-up email is automated. You don’t even have to think about it. Just choose a date and a time. If you haven't gotten a response, your follow-up email is sent automatically.

Ensure your emails are read

The best moment is not always now…

Choose the time and date when you want to send the email - like Tuesday at 8:55 am - and we’ll deliver it so arrives right on time. When your leads start their day, your message will be the first thing they see.

Forecast your growth and revenue

We know that meeting sales targets is a challenge. If you're falling short of your revenue predictions, it can be stressful.

Finding the right leads to close deals with and accurately forecast their revenue is time-consuming.

That's why we track your email campaigns.

Now, you can see how many people have opened your emails, clicked on a link, and have responded to you. You'll be able to use this to know when to send your emails, who to send them to, and how much revenue they'll generate.

Why the best B2B startups use lemlist?

Outbound Sales

Automate and personalize your sales emails so your team can focus on the most promising leads.

Lead Tracking

Track email replies, opens, and clicks so you’ll never miss a hot lead again.

Hands-off Relationship Building

Automatically build relationships with warm leads and forecast your growth.

Upsell

Maintain your relationships with existing customers by making sure that they're the first to know about your new offers.

Reduce Churn

Automatically share valuable offers with existing clients to strengthen relationships and ultimately reduce churn.

Business Development

Create profitable, long-term relationships with potential partners by following-up on your initial outreach emails.

We connect with your favorite apps

Priced to suit your business

SILVER

$29
per month

Single User

1 Drip Campaign

5 Templates

Unlimited Tracking

50 Leads per day

1 Personalized Image

GOLD

$69
per month

Up to 5 Users

Unlimited Drip Campaigns

Unlimited Templates

Unlimited Tracking

250 Leads per day

25 Personalized Images

A/B Testing

3 business days support

PLATINUM

$99
per month

Up to 10 Users

Unlimited Drip Campaigns

Unlimited Templates

Unlimited Tracking

500 Leads per day

50 Personalized Images

A/B Testing

1 business day support

Saleforce Integration

Successful sales teams use lemlist to make their cold emails unique & unforgettable
